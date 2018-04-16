POLITICS

Bombshell interview with Fmr. FBI Director Comey on President Trump

Candace McCowan has more on the more on the interview with the former FBI director.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Fired FBI Director James Comey spoke exclusively to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, ahead of the release of his new book "A Higher Loyalty."

"If we lose tethering of our leaders to that truth, what are we?" Comey said.
ABC News: Moments that mattered in the Comey interview

He offers his version of events, detailing the days right after President Donald Trump took office.

It was shortly after the inauguration, when Comey was called into the Oval Office.

It's where he says the president asked him to close the investigation into Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia.

"First of all, it's unusual for the FBI director and the president to be alone at all," Comey said. "His words were, though, 'I hope you can let it go.' I took the expression of hope as, 'This is what I want you to do.'"

"Was President Trump obstructing justice?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Possibly. I mean it's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice," Comey said.

President Trump sounded off on Twitter, calling Comey "Slippery," even saying he's not smart.

Trump went on to say Comey will "go down as the worst FBI director in history."

"Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"Yes. But not in the way I often hear people talk about it. I don't buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent. I don't think he's medically unfit to be president. I think he's morally unfit to be president," Comey said.

Read the full transcript of the interview

----------
