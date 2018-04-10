Security was needed to drag a Connecticut gubernatorial candidate off the stage during a debate Monday in Brookfield.Lee Whitnum showed up at the Democratic debate to face off against seven other candidates even though she wasn't invited.Whitnum placed a name card next to the other candidates and sat down.An officer asked her to leave and she refused. That's when security pulled her from the stage."We think it's important to offer to the community the best information that we can bring you about the most likely, reasonable, viable candidates for the highest office in the state of Connecticut. That's who we invited," said Laura Orban of the Brookfield Democratic Town Committee.Police charged Whitnum with breach of peace. She's expected in court later this month.----------