Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo met people and toured their apartments at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx.He called what he saw shameful and talked about neglect by the city and by NYCHA, which as governor, he also made clear he does not run.The governor's visit to the public housing development came as Mayor Bill de Blasio is out of town attending a mayor's conference in Austin, Texas.Governor Cuomo has attacked the city over its mismanagement of heat and lead paint issues at NYCHA buildings across the city. This visit seemed to only reinforce the governor's opnion.He declared a state of emergency and called the conditions at the Jackson Houses in the Melrose section "disgusting" many times.He says that there has been neglect by the city and from NYCHA. He is calling on the New York City Council to come up with a plan to remedy this issue by Tuesday.He said one dollar for repairs takes NYCHA about three years to make happen. The boilers need replacing he says, but also the day today conditions are deplorable.Governor Cuomo would like to see a plan in place to repair the conditions he saw within two weeks.One apartment the governor saw has housed a family for the past 12 years. There are leaks, roaches and paint peeling off the walls that may contain lead paint. The family has a 14-month-old child who lives in the apartment with his mother, uncle and his grandfather who has Cerebral Palsy.The little boy's mother says her father, Mr. Jeffrey Blyther, has made hundreds of calls to 311 and even filled out paper complaints, but they have never received any help."There are roaches, vermin, there are health safety issues, the paint is coming off the walls, the plaster is coming off the walls, it has nothing to do with the way the family is taking care of the unit, the unit is crumbling around them," Cuomo said. "The situation we've seen is as upsetting and as disturbing as anything I've seen anywhere and I've been through the worst housing complexes all across this country. It is just shocking that in New York State we would have people who are subjected to these conditions, and on behalf of the people of the state, I apologize to the NYCHA residents because they deserve better and they'll get better."New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, "NYCHA residents deserve safe and habitable housing, and the conditions I witnessed first-hand this morning simply do not qualify. Exposure to lead, mold and pests can have serious and lasting health effects, particularly for the most vulnerable New Yorkers. My team at the Department of Health stands ready to conduct further investigations and we commend Governor Cuomo for his leadership in addressing this serious matter."The Governor also unveiled a plan to create a tenant-led oversight council to oversee how funding is spent and how repairs are being conducted at NYCHA.Governor Cuomo was invited to visit the Jackson Houses by an attorney representing tenants suing NYCHA.----------