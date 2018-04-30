POLITICS

NYC Mayor holding public hearing on workplace sex harassment

Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding the public hearing on 11 bills.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will hold a public hearing on nearly a dozen bills aimed at reducing sexual harassment in the workplace.

The 11 bills address sexual harassment in both city agencies and private businesses.

One bill also proposes changing the city's statute of limitation for sexual harassment to three years.

City agencies would also be required to submit annual reports on workplace harassment.

