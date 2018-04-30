NEW YORK (WABC) --Mayor Bill de Blasio will hold a public hearing on nearly a dozen bills aimed at reducing sexual harassment in the workplace.
The 11 bills address sexual harassment in both city agencies and private businesses.
One bill also proposes changing the city's statute of limitation for sexual harassment to three years.
City agencies would also be required to submit annual reports on workplace harassment.
