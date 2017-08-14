MORE: Protestors rip down statue of Confederate soldier. Monument has stood since in @DurhamCounty since 1924. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/4MjFXsxS18 — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) August 14, 2017

Protestors now moving down Main Street en route to @DurhamPoliceNC headquarters. Currently blocking traffic on Roxboro St. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/EsTkRX1WNo — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) August 14, 2017

.@DurhamSheriff staying back as protestors block traffic at Main St and Roxboro St. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Efa2KbKEpZ — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) August 14, 2017

Durham protest started off small but vocal and grew as the evening went on.

Protesters storm and tear down the Confederate monument.

Durham protesters rushed and toppled a Confederate statue outside the courthouse on Monday evening.The monument had stood since 1924.The crowd was small in numbers but steadily grew to more than 100.As they whipped into a frenzy outside the old courthouse, they approached the monument and threw some sort of nylon rope around it, bringing the soldier to the ground.After desecrating the monument, protesters marched down to block Roxboro Street at Main Street.The protesters later marched to the site of the new Durham Police headquarters, which is under construction.Durham Police remained close by but kept their distance from the protesters.