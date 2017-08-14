POLITICS

North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse

Protesters rip down Confederate statue and kick and stomp on it Monday evening.

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Durham protesters rushed and toppled a Confederate statue outside the courthouse on Monday evening.

The monument had stood since 1924.


The crowd was small in numbers but steadily grew to more than 100.

Durham protest started off small but vocal and grew as the evening went on.



As they whipped into a frenzy outside the old courthouse, they approached the monument and threw some sort of nylon rope around it, bringing the soldier to the ground.

Protesters storm and tear down the Confederate monument.



After desecrating the monument, protesters marched down to block Roxboro Street at Main Street.

The protesters later marched to the site of the new Durham Police headquarters, which is under construction.

Durham Police remained close by but kept their distance from the protesters.
durham county newsDurham
