  • LIVE VIDEO AG Jeff Sessions discusses national security in NYC (approximately 9:30)
POLITICS

New Jersey gubernatorial candidates hit campaign trail before election

EMBED </>More Videos

The race for New Jersey governor is entering its final stretch.

Eyewitness News
TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
The candidates for governor of New Jersey will be busy on the campaign trail Thursday as they push for votes ahead of next week's election.

New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno kicks off her bus tour across the Garden State.

Between Guadagno and her running mate Carlos Rendo, the campaign will visit every county in the state ahead of election day on the "Main Street, Not Wall Street" bus tour.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Phil Murphy will campaign with former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords by his side.

Giffords and her husband Captain Mark Kelly, a West Orange native, will attend a series of events with Murphy after their organization dedicated to ending gun violence endorsed him earlier this year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey politicsphil murphykim guadagnoNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
Who is former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort?
'Racist' campaign flyer sparks anger in suburban town
More Politics
Top Stories
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets in Brooklyn
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
3 dead in shooting at Colorado Walmart; suspect sought
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
NYPD: Suspect in truck terror attack is believed to have acted alone
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
Show More
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Astros' Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after winning World Series
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
Police: CT student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
More News
Top Video
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets in Brooklyn
Gala to benefit 'Womankind' fighting against human trafficking, domestic violence
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
More Video