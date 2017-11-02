The candidates for governor of New Jersey will be busy on the campaign trail Thursday as they push for votes ahead of next week's election.New Jersey's Lieutenant Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kim Guadagno kicks off her bus tour across the Garden State.Between Guadagno and her running mate Carlos Rendo, the campaign will visit every county in the state ahead of election day on the "Main Street, Not Wall Street" bus tour.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Phil Murphy will campaign with former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords by his side.Giffords and her husband Captain Mark Kelly, a West Orange native, will attend a series of events with Murphy after their organization dedicated to ending gun violence endorsed him earlier this year.