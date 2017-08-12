North Korea lashes back at US following Trump's latest warnings

North Korea has lashed back at the U.S. following President Donald Trump's latest warnings.In an editorial on Saturday, North Korea's Minju Joson newspaper said that the U.S. "finds itself in an ever worsening dilemma, being thrown into the grip of extreme security unrest by the DPRK. This is tragicomedy of its own making."DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The paper said, "The powerful revolutionary Paektusan army of the DPRK, capable of fighting any war the U.S. wants, is now on the standby to launch fire into its mainland, waiting for an order of final attack."It continued, "If the Trump administration does not want the American empire to meet its tragic doom in its tenure, they had better talk and act properly."The comments came after Trump unleashed a slew of fresh threats against North Korea on Friday, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded."