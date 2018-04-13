POLITICS

NYPD: 'No credible threats' to NYC following Syria strikes

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD says it has deployed counterterrorism officers around the city after the United States and its allies launched military strikes in Syria.

Department spokesman Phillip Walzak said Friday there are no credible threats to New York City but the counterterrorism officers have been deployed "out of an abundance of caution."

The announcement came after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. along with France and Britain would strike Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for a suspected chemical attack against civilians.

Explosions lit up the skies over the Syrian capital of Damascus as Trump spoke.

Syrian television reported that Syria's air defenses have responded to the attack.

The NYPD released a stement saying,

"The NYPD is working with our intelligence bureau liaisons stationed abroad as well as our federal partners, and closely monitoring the U.S. military action in Syria. There is no nexus to New York City, nor are there any credible threats to New York City, at this time. Counterterror officers have been deployed in and around the City out of an abundance of caution. New Yorkers who witness suspicious activity are encouraged to contact police immediately at 911 or at 1-888-NYC-SAFE."
