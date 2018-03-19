A new pilot program launched Monday bans curb-side deliveries in parts of New York City during certain hours, and some business owners are unhappy.The goal is to ease congestion, but those who rely on deliveries at certain times say it will hurt their bottom line.The new regulations have only gone into effect on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn and Roosevelt Avenue in Queens. There cannot be any curb-side deliveries between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. or between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.Cars that disobeyed the new regulations were ticketed and towed, while trucks were moved along by police. The fine for parking during the banned times is $115.Currently, there is no news as to when the program will expand beyond Brooklyn and Queens.----------