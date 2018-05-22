POLITICS

Protests planned ahead of President Trump's MS-13 Long Island visit

President Trump listens during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --
Protests are planned Tuesday, ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Long Island to discuss the administration's efforts to eradicate MS-13.

Organizers have planned the demonstration on the steps of the Nassau County Legislature, saying in a press release that "Trump's xenophobia and racism is not welcome on Long Island."

New York Congressman Pete King's office says they're expecting the president to travel to Bethpage, one week after Trump raised eyebrows when he used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally in response to a comment about MS-13.

The president has doubled down on his rhetoric, saying he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."

Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.

Protest organizers say they will express their commitment to "resisting Trump's assaults on immigrant families and communities and call on elected officials across the region to stand with them in solidarity and reject Trump's visit."

