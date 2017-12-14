The FCC repeals net neutrality rules

I will sue to stop the FCC’s illegal rollback of #netneutrality. New Yorkers and all Americans deserve a free and open internet. pic.twitter.com/BNW7TDsp4z — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) December 14, 2017

The FCC has voted to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules by a vote of 3-2."Net neutrality" regulations were designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others.The rules have been in place since 2015.The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn't going to change. But protests have erupted online and in the streets as everyday Americans worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online.FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican who says his plan will eliminate unnecessary regulation, called the internet the "greatest free-market innovation in history." He added that it "certainly wasn't heavy-handed government regulation" that's been responsible for the internet's "phenomenal" development. "Quite the contrary," he says."What is the FCC doing today?" he asked. "Quite simply, we are restoring the light-touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence."Broadband providers, Pai says, will have stronger incentives to build networks, especially in underserved areas. Ending 2015 net neutrality rules, he says, will lead to a "free, more open internet.""The sky is not falling, consumers will remain protected and the internet will continue to thrive," Pai says.Net-neutrality supporters plan legal challenges. Some Democrats hope to ride that wave of public opinion into the 2018 elections.Minutes after the vote, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said his office would sue to block the rollback.Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat who was appointed by President Barack Obama, lambasted the "preordained outcome" of the vote that she says hurts people, small and large businesses, and marginalized populations. She outlined her dissent from prepared remarks before the vote.The end of net neutrality, she says, hands over the keys to the internet to a "handful of multi-billion dollar corporations."Michael O'Rielly, a Republican commissioner appointed by President Barack Obama, says he supports the overturning of net-neutrality rules, calling the FCC's approach a "well-reasoned and soundly justified order."O'Rielly says he is not persuaded that "heavy handed" rules are needed to prevent "imaginary harm."The internet, he says, "has functioned without net neutrality rules for far longer than it has without them." The decision, he says, "will not break the internet."Addressing criticism that the FCC's process was tainted by a large number of fake comments, O'Rielly said the agency is "required to consider and respond to significant comments."Some comments, he said, to laughter in the room, "referred to me as a potato." He clarified that these comments had also no bearing on the agency's vote.