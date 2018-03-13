POLITICS

Who is Gina Haspel? Trump says he has named first woman CIA director

On Tuesday President Donald Trump announced that Gina Haspel would become the next director of the CIA after current director, Mike Pompeo, becomes Secretary of State in place of Rex Tillerson.


Trump said that Haspel, who must first be confirmed by the Senate, will become the first woman in the position. Here's what we know about her.

Early career
Haspel began her career with the Central Intelligence Agency in 1985. She once oversaw the CIA prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded, according to ABC News.

Awards
Haspel has been given several awards during her career, according to her CIA biography. They include the George H. W. Bush Award for excellence in counterterrorism; the Donovan Award; the Intelligence Medal of Merit; and the Presidential Rank Award, the most prestigious award in the federal civil service
Trump administration
Haspel was sworn in as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency less than a month into Trump's presidency on Feb. 7, 2017.
