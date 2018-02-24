  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
LABOR UNIONS

Workers rally in Foley Square ahead of Supreme Court vote on labor union funding

EMBED </>More Videos

Listen to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's speech at the "Working People's Day of Action" rally in Foley Square.

By Eyewitness News
FOLEY SQUARE, New York (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and thousands of workers across different fields rallied in Lower Manhattan's Foley Square ahead of a Supreme Court vote that could affect labor union funding.

The Supreme Court will hear a case February 26 to dump a 41-year-old ruling that allows states to require employees who don't want to be union member to pay union dues.

These so-called fair share fees cover the costs of activities the union undertakes on behalf of all workers, such as collective bargaining and grievance procedures to deal with workplace complaints.

Conservatives argue that being forced to pay anything at all violates First Amendment speech rights.

The unions represent more than 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia who could be affected by the outcome.

The rally is a part of the national "Working People's Day of Action" movement, which spans 28 cities, including Washington, Chicago and Philadelphia, according to the New York State AFL-CIO.

Demonstrators are mobilizing for an "end to policies that rig the system and the economy."

"We have a federal administration that has declared itself an enemy of the working men and women of this nation. They have declared a war on the middle class," Cuomo said at the rally.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslabor unionsrallyprotestLower ManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LABOR UNIONS
Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union
New York City to raise minimum hourly wage for 50K workers to $15
Cuomo, Biden rally after New York OKs $15 minimum wage for fast-food workers
Verizon workers to stay on job without new contract
More labor unions
POLITICS
Companies cut ties with NRA
U.S. deportations targeting more people with no crime records
Florida Gov. Rick Scott: Ban gun sales to those under 21
Trump calls for armed teachers, blames McCain for health care
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect refuses to pay for haircut, attacks barber
Dog shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
Officials: Tourist infected with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
Companies cut ties with NRA
New drug promises to kill flu virus in 1 day
3rd arrest made in deadly home invasion robbery
U.S. curling win first-ever Olympic gold
Show More
NYPD investigating death of 5-month-old girl in East Harlem
EMT accused of sexually assaulting woman in ambulance
Acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patient
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
82-year-old grandmother commits suicide after falling for scam
More News
Top Video
abc7NY presents: The house that never sleeps
LOOK BACK: 1993 World Trade Center terror attack
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
New app aims to stop robocalls and scammers from calling you
More Video