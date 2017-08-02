CRETE, Illinois --Family, friends and an entire community remembered a young family from the south suburbs killed in a crash last week in Illinois.
Lindsey Schmidt and her three sons died when police say the driver of another car blew a stop sign, hitting the family's car.
Flower arrangements were still being put in to place when mourners started arriving at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete. A visitation was held Tuesday for Lindsey Schmidt and her three young boys, 1-year-old Kaleb, 4-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen.
Ginger Buikema is a distant cousin of Lindsey Schmidt and worked with her at a Beecher restaurant.
"She was just so kind and considerate to people. It's just a tragedy that that happened to her," Buikema said.
Schmidt and her sons were traveling in the family car last Monday when the driver of a pickup truck blew a stop sign at the intersection of Corning and Yates and struck their Subaru.
The driver of the truck was cited for blowing the stop sign. It's not clear yet whether he will face more charges.
It was later revealed Lindsey Schmidt was pregnant.
Since the crash, hundreds of people have gathered at different prayer vigils for the family.
A large attendance was expected at the visitation. The Schmidt family has requested privacy.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Family members said they are thankful for the overwhelming support.
A fund for the Schmidt family has been set up at First Community Bank and Trust. CLICK HERE to make a donation on the "Online Giving" page of Trinity Lutheran Church's website.