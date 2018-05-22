Pregnant woman stabbed 30 times, unborn baby dies in Bronx

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman 20 weeks pregnant was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend in the Bronx early Tuesday.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Walton Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was stabbed more than 30 times.

Police say the man fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee, but has since surrendered.

The victim is in critical condition. The unborn child did not survive the attack.

"They are a nice family, I've never heard them fight or anything like that," a neighbor said. "I'm still in shock, I can't believe it happened."

Charges against the suspect are pending.

