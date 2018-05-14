NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --A prisoner who escaped police custody in Newark was recaptured by authorities later Monday evening.
Authorities say Edwin Hernandez, 26, escaped while attending court Monday afternoon. He was caught just after 7 p.m. at Newark Penn Station.
Hernandez was initially arrested Sunday night on several warrants, including drug distribution and resisting arrest.
Police had asked for the public's help to find Hernandez and get him off the street.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts