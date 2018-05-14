New Jersey prisoner captured after escaping police in Newark

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A prisoner who escaped police custody in Newark was recaptured by authorities later Monday evening.

Authorities say Edwin Hernandez, 26, escaped while attending court Monday afternoon. He was caught just after 7 p.m. at Newark Penn Station.

Hernandez was initially arrested Sunday night on several warrants, including drug distribution and resisting arrest.

Police had asked for the public's help to find Hernandez and get him off the street.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonernew jersey newsinmatespoliceNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Meghan Markle asks for 'respect' for father after reports
Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid has cancer surgery
Margot Kidder, Superman's Lois Lane, dies
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Show More
Teacher encourages students to throw rocks at 3-year-old
MTA worker charged with assault for allegedly shoving girl
Video shows officer beating up daughter at school
Next door neighbors found fatally shot days apart in Brooklyn
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
More News