SUICIDE

Death of prominent developer Alfred Lenoci Jr. ruled a suicide by authorities

Alfred Lenoci Jr. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut --
The death of a prominent developer who was struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Connecticut has been ruled a suicide.

The Connecticut Post reports the state medical examiner's office said Thursday 55-year-old Alfred Lenoci Jr. died from multiple trauma as the result of a suicide.

Lenoci was struck by a westbound train around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near the Fairfield Metro Station.

His family has declined to comment on his death, and no funeral services have been announced.

Lenoci was among those convicted in the Bridgeport corruption scandal that sent Mayor Joe Ganim to prison. He was sentenced in 2003 to 18 months in prison and fined more than $550,000.

His father, Alfred Lenoci Sr., founded Fairfield-based United Properties, a real estate development company, nearly 40 years ago.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
suicidetrain accidentFairfieldFairfield County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SUICIDE
Family settles with school over son's suicide after bullying
82-year-old grandmother commits suicide after falling for scam
Police: Man dies after poisoning himself during freeway chase
Logan Paul: 'I'm going to earn a second chance'
More suicide
Top Stories
3rd arrest made in deadly home invasion robbery
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
NYPD investigating death of 5-month-old girl in East Harlem
EMT accused of sexually assaulting woman in ambulance
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
Acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patient
82-year-old grandmother commits suicide after falling for scam
U.S. deportations targeting more people with no crime records
Show More
Family settles with school over son's suicide after bullying
What Will $2,900 Rent You In New York City, Right Now?
Hoboken orders 5 bars to shut down for 'LepreCon'
Father charged in 2-year-old son's horrific murder
Chilling cold case: Mom faces park where son disappeared
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos