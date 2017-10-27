ARMED ROBBERY

Queens robbery victim dies

Lauren Glassberg has more on the hunt for three robbers after store employees were pistol whipped in Queens.

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A 64-year-old man died after being shot during a robbery at a supply shop in Queens Monday morning.

Police are still searching for the three gunmen wanted in the crime.

The victim was identified as Hani Kasem of Queens.

His 32-year-old son was pistol whipped during the robbery at a grocery distribution business called Garden Valley Distributors.

He suffered bruises and lacerations to face and head.

Investigators said the men were attacked by three robbers, all dressed in suits, inside the shop on 101st Avenue near 99th Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

The suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle.
