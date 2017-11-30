Queens woman found brutally murdered in Caribbean

NEW YORK (WABC) --A New York woman was found dead in Jamaica, lying on the side of the road with her throat slashed.
26-year-old Desiree Gibbon of Hollis, Queens, was found along the roadway in Anchovy in the Parish of Saint James on Saturday.
Residents stumbled across her body around 9:15 a.m. and called the police.
Gibbon's family is now pleading for answers. They say she was traveling in Jamaica on a three-month visa with a friend. She had arrived in October.
So far, there are no arrests.
The family has started a GoFundMe page to pay for Gibbon's transport home and her funeral.