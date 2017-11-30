Queens woman found brutally murdered in Caribbean

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A New York woman was found dead in Jamaica, lying on the side of the road with her throat slashed.

26-year-old Desiree Gibbon of Hollis, Queens, was found along the roadway in Anchovy in the Parish of Saint James on Saturday.

Residents stumbled across her body around 9:15 a.m. and called the police.



Gibbon's family is now pleading for answers. They say she was traveling in Jamaica on a three-month visa with a friend. She had arrived in October.

So far, there are no arrests.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to pay for Gibbon's transport home and her funeral.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
woman killedmurderjamaicastabbingNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Exclusive: Rikers inmate warns 311 before attacking officer
Victim dies in girlfriend's arms as suspect records stabbing
College student 'owes' $200,000 after tweet goes viral
Police: Fake grenade prompts security scramble at 1 WTC
Teen labeled gang member, detained for months speaks out
Singer, actor Jim Nabors of Gomer Pyle fame dies
Show More
Rapper DMX pleads guilty to tax fraud, faces 5 years in prison
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent overdose
Sea Girt Christmas display damaged by vandals
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking pot with student
Teen causes $300,000 fire trying to kill a bed bug
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos