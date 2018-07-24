Celebrities do not advertise where and when they buy or sell homes, and there are various ways of shielding that information from the public.In fact, discretion is just one quality you have to have as a realtor to the stars. But one of the very best agreed to show us what's involved."We're standing on the Penthouse terrace at 20 East End Avenue, that is priced just under $40 million," the Corcoran Group's Scott Stewart said as we stood looking out over the East River and the Queensborough Bridge.And he says a great view is only part of the appeal."This is a full-floor, private penthouse," he said. "So the privacy is ultimate."And stars put a premium on privacy, so it will likely be one of a few carefully chosen properties Stewart will show his next A-list client. And he knows how to cater to them."One of the things I really love is to provide a very comfortable, chauffeured car with a picnic basket in it," he said. "Entertain and make real estate fun."As he first discovered with Nicole Kidman, when he found a triplex rental for her during her run on Broadway, stars are always busy."The challenge is really to be a great listener, so that you can economize their time and make sure you're showing them the right property," he said. "When you get them for the half hour that you get them."Others look for much longer, like the star of ABC's "The Alec Baldwin Show." Stewart spent two years with him finding just the right property."Alec was very particular in that he had a strong sense of style," Stewart said.Baldwin eventually found his ideal home after an intensive search."We looked together at many, many homes, came close to purchasing a few," Stewart said. "But ultimately, we put him in the West Village at the advent of his becoming engaged to his beautiful wife Hilaria."Their place was move-in ready, and so is a stunning townhouse at 416 West 51st Street in Manhattan."A-list celebrities who are running around the globe doing films and television have no time to oversee a renovation," said Stewart, standing by the stove in the exquisite kitchen following a three-year renovation.The owner has done all the work for the buyer, and now the place is pitch perfect -- or at least ready for the salesman's perfect pitch."It just oozes sex appeal," Stewart said.At at a cool $12 million, it had better.----------