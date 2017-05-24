REAL ESTATE

PHOTOS: Mansion that survived Great Chicago Fire up for sale

A house that survived one of the most famous fires in American history has just been listed for $2.85 million.


According to Coldwell Banker's Julie Busby, the 6-bedroom, 4 1/2 bath mansion was built in 1867 and survived the Great Chicago Fire, which devastated large swaths of Chicago just four years later.
The 6,900-square-foot home now sits on a double-wide lot on the corner of Montana and Surrey Court in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood - but that wasn't always the case. After the fire, the city banned wood-frame structures in its original location, so the owner decided to relocate the home to Lincoln Park rather than demolish it.

While the home was remodeled 16 years ago, Busby said it still retained many details from the 19th century.
