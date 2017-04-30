RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

More than 600 Bronx church leaders meet with NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Hundreds packed the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church on Sunday afternoon for a meeting with NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

On the menu were three topics to discuss - safety for the South Bronx community, gun violence and immigration. Many residents are undocumented - they pressed Commissioner O'Neill, and asked if he would commit police manpower to this controversial issue.

Specifically, O'Neill was asked, 'if immigrants are being deported by federal officials, can they call 911 and be guaranteed that officers will arrive to ensure their civil rights, or not being violated?

As the Police Commissioner explained, his officers have to be on the streets cracking down on crime, which are the two top issues - safety and gun control. The commissioner did say he was open to further discussion to figure out some other option, but right now, crime stats are down, and that is where his focus is.
