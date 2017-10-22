Remains found ID'd as missing Roosevelt, Long Island teen

Joe Torres has the latest on the developing story, after remains were ID'd on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
Police found the body of a missing 16-year-old boy from Long Island.

Angel Soler was last seen leaving his home back on July 21st , but hadn't been seen since. His remains were found buried just off the Southern State Parkway along the Roosevelt-Baldwin border, in what police are calling a grave-site. Investigators aren't saying how Soler died.

Police did not say if the remains found Friday are connected to the MS-13 gang-related murders in the Brentwood area of Suffolk County. There have been 17 murders connected to the gang in that area since the start of 2016.

One Long Island mother, Lilian Oliva-Santos said her son Kerin Pineda went missing in May 2016. She said the Freeport High School student was talking with a girl on Facebook who told him to meet her in a wooded area.

Oliva-Santos said that's the last time she heard from her son. She said she knows in her heart something bad happened him. She believes he was tricked into going into the woods.

"It's not easy for a mother to lose a child," Oliva-Santos cried telling Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne.

Oliva-Santos recently joined forces with Soler's mother. Oliva-Santos said she and Soler's mother, on several occasions, searched the woods near their Freeport homes for their missing boys but had never found them.
