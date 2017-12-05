Robber steals $700,000 worth of watches from Upper East Side boutique

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on a robbery at a Madison Avenue watch store.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An armed robber stole high-end watches from a boutique on the Upper East Side late Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the bandit hit the A. Lange & Sohne store on Madison Avenue between East 66th and 67th streets and got away with approximately 13 watches with an estimated value of $700,000.

The suspect reportedly displayed a silver automatic handgun and smashed a display case inside the store.

He then fled the store in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots, a black baseball cap and a gray hooded jacket.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call police.
