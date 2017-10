A rookie NYPD officer with deep ties to the department getting high praise during her first week on the job.Officer Brittney Roy has made three arrests already -- after graduating from the police academy earlier this week.One of those arrests includes a gun bust near a Queens high school.Roy is following in her father's footsteps -- an NYPD officer who was killed while responding to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.She was just 7 years old at the time.