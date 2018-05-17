Rudy Giuliani's vehicle struck by a pedicab in Manhattan

Rudy Giuliani speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and democracy at the Grand Hyatt, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police say a vehicle that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was riding in was struck by a pedicab in Manhattan.

Giuliani opened the door of his Cadillac XTS at 2:20 p.m. and clipped the pedicab on Eighth Avenue near 49th Street.

The pedicab driver was not injured and he was not carrying any passengers.

Giuliani was being driven at the time. There were no injuries to the former mayor or his two staff members.

Giuliani is currently working as President Donald Trump's attorney.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

