OFFICER CHARGED

Ruling expected in case involving officer's Taser use during street fight in Rockville Centre

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island judge is expected to issue a decision Tuesday in the felony assault trial involving a Rockville Centre police officer.

Officer Anthony Federico is accused of using excessive force in responding to a street fight outside a bar in Rockville Centre in May 2016. Prosecutors said he unnecessarily used a Taser on two men and hit one over the head with the Taser gun, causing a severe head injury.

Closing arguments in the trial in Nassau County concluded Monday.

Federico's attorney said Federico used reasonable force as one of the men, who admitted he was drunk and high, hit Federico in the face.

"We feel very strongly about this case, that it never should have been presented to a grand jury in the first place," said Federico's attorney William Petrillo. "We feel very confident that everything the police officer did that night was reasonable and responsive to the attack he was under."

Federico is also facing charges of falsifying business records. Prosecutors said Federico lied about the incident on two police reports.

If found guilty on all charges, Federico is facing up to seven years in prison.

Report a Typo

