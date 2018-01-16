Meteor shower likely cause of flash and noise near Detroit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2955238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look at the video from residents around Michigan of what is believed to be a meteor.

It was a quite a sight in the sky in Michigan Tuesday night.People were shocked to see a bright light and hear a loud noise near Detroit.The National Weather Service says it was likely a meteor.There are no reports of any damage or injuries.Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn't been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says "it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related."Some residents reported their homes shaking.The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it "a rare occurrence."