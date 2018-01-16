  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
Meteor shower likely cause of flash and noise near Detroit

Bright light and loud noise rattled Michigan residents.

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) --
It was a quite a sight in the sky in Michigan Tuesday night.

People were shocked to see a bright light and hear a loud noise near Detroit.

The National Weather Service says it was likely a meteor.

There are no reports of any damage or injuries.

Take a look at the video from residents around Michigan of what is believed to be a meteor.



Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn't been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says "it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related."

Some residents reported their homes shaking.

The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.

Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it "a rare occurrence."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
