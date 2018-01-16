Meteor shower likely cause of flash and noise near Detroit

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) --It was a quite a sight in the sky in Michigan Tuesday night.
People were shocked to see a bright light and hear a loud noise near Detroit.
The National Weather Service says it was likely a meteor.
There are no reports of any damage or injuries.
Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn't been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says "it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related."
Some residents reported their homes shaking.
The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.
Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it "a rare occurrence."
