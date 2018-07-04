MISSING PERSON

Search continues for missing New Jersey kayaker

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has details on the search for a missing kayaker in New Jersey. (Shutterstock)

SHELBURNE, Vermont (WABC) --
A New Jersey man is missing after his kayak was overturned on Lake Champlain on Monday.

Eric Plett, a 41-year-old man of Weekhawken, New Jersey, was last seen holding onto his yellow kayak near Shelburne Point. The Shelburne Police Department responded after associates of Plett arrived on-scene to find both Plett and the kayak were missing.

Police believe that it is possible that Plett made it to shore, but he has not contacted family, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police search and rescue efforts have continued throughout the week and include search boats, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Search and rescue operations have resumed Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personaccidentmissing manVermont
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police: Missing Long Island teen feared dead, found safe
Couple saves lost 103-year-old man with help of app
Massive search to continue for missing Long Island teen
Massive search to resume Monday for missing Long Island teen
More missing person
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News