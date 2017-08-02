Search on for driver after woman left lying on Staten Island street

GRASMERE, Staten Island (WABC) --
New video shows a woman who was run over and seriously injured by a car on Staten Island.

The 62-year-old woman was dragged and left lying in the street near Woodlawn Avenue and Clove Road in the Grasmere section on the morning of July 14th. The victim was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said Wednesday that they are now looking for a black two-door Honda Accord with a gold New York license plate.

There are several businesses on the corners near where the hit and run occurred, so the NYPD has their pick of surveillance video. Anyone who has any information is asked to give police a call.

The woman is expected to make a full recovery from the accident.
