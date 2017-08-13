Police searching for suspect in attempted rape in Queens

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect in an attempted rape in Queens.

Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
Police are hunting for the man behind an attempted rape in Queens.

The incident happened Aug. 8 in the vicinity of 66th Street and Forest Avenue in Ridgewood.

Investigators say the suspect came up to a 40-year-old woman and started to talk to her.

Moments later, he pushed her inside the vestibule of a residential building.

Once inside, police say the man punched the woman in the face, and tried to take off her sweatshirt and pull down her shorts.

The suspect ran off when a resident of the building began yelling at him.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a male, Middle Eastern, light complexion, 30-35 years of age, 5'6", black hair, brown eyes, dark beard, last seen wearing a white short sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attempted rapequeens newsRidgewoodNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man to be arraigned in murders of 3 women in Hempstead
Civil rights investigation underway following white nationalist rally
Powerball jackpot soars to $430 million after no winners
Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of Bronx father
Trump faulted for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists
2 troopers killed in helicopter crash near VA rally
2 men stabbed after fight at party in Queens
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Show More
FDNY rescues teen from cliff in the Bronx
Suspect arrested in attempted rape in Walgreens bathroom
NYPD K-9 injured in fall through ceiling during drug raid
Man found dead outside Queens strip club
Police rescue man on crane on 71st floor of Manhattan building
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos