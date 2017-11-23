Police hunt for suspect in violent sexual assault in the Bronx

Police are searching for the suspect who assaulted a woman in the Bronx.

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are hunting for a suspect in a violent sexual assault in the Bronx.

A 26-year-old woman said she was walking into Concrete Plant Park in Foxhurst Nov. 9 when the man ambushed her, hitting her in the head and knocking her out.

When she woke up, police say the man was laying on top of her, and rubbing his body against hers.

When she began to resist, the man then punched her in the face, and bit her lip before he ran off.

The woman needed 150 stitches.

The NYPD describes the suspect as male, black, approximately 6'4", approximately 250lbs, wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a dark colored hoody, a dark colored jacket with white stripes on the shoulders and a logo on the right sleeve, a light colored bookbag, light colored pants, and multi colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

