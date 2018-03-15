THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

A pedestrian bridge stretching across a street on the Florida International University campus in Miami collapsed Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.Aerial footage showed first responders tending to victims on the scene, searching for people in the rubble and loading others on stretchers into ambulances.Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse, the highway patrol said.The hood of a dark-colored sedan could be seen trapped underneath the fallen bridge, while the other half of the car was sticking out from the wreckage. It is unclear if the driver or any passengers inside that car were injured or killed.The total number of injuries is unclear.Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he had spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse at Florida International University."I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day," the governor said.According to a FIU press release, the 174-foot, 950-ton bridge was just installed "in a few hours" using "accelerated bridge construction" methods, which the University said "reduces potential risks to workers, commuters, and pedestrians and minimizes traffic interruptions."FIU issued the following statement:The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven lane road that divided the university's campus from the city of Sweetwater.(ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report)----------