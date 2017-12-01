Sex abuse allegation at Long Island 'Massage Envy'

The 28-year-old victim told police it happened behind closed doors during a regularly scheduled massage appointment. Detectives say the woman was shocked when the therapist began fondling her.Glen Cove Police Lieutenant John Nagle told Eyewitness News, "During the massage, the complainant stated that the massage therapist, identified as 30-year-old Erick Joseph of Baldwin, touched her inappropriately and manipulated her arm causing her hand to touch him."He says the woman left moments later.It happened in September.The woman claims she reported the incident to management, but did not report it to police until this week.She is only the latest of more than 180 people who claim to have been sexually abused or assaulted at the hands of massage therapists with Massage Envy, nationwide.The company CEO said, in a statement, "I, like so many of you, continue to be sickened and so disheartened by the stories that have recently been published about sexual misconduct at Massage Envy franchise locations. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and to those who suffered, I am deeply sorry."The clerk on-duty in Glen Cove refused to discuss the case.Christine Colon says she worked the front desk for six months and never heard a complaint about the therapist."When they'd leave, they would say it was great and they'd make another appointment. I never heard a complaint about him."But now, detectives are urging any other potential victims to come forward."Come in, report it and we will investigate it and see what happens," Lt. Nagle said.Joseph is due in court in Glen Cove on December 5.