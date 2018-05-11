A suspect in the murder of a 13-year-old girl in Washington state more than three decades ago has been apprehended in Illinois.Robert D. Washburn of Eureka, Illinois, is in Woodford County Jail following a joint investigation by Illinois State Police and the Tacoma Police Department.Washburn will be extradited to Washington state and charged in the death of Jennifer Bastian, who left her home in Tacoma on a bicycle around 2:30 p.m. on August 4, 1986. She left a note that said she'd return by 6:30 p.m., Tacoma police said in a statement.She had planned to ride her bike to Point Defiance Park to train for an upcoming bike tour in the San Juan islands, but she never returned.Several witnesses reported credible sightings of her around the 5-mile drive of Point Defiance Park as late as 6 p.m. that day, police said. Her body was found August 28 in a wooded area near where witnesses had spotted her.The murder case was never closed, authorities said.Illinois State Police assisted in the case, after the Tacoma Police Department and Pierce County Prosecutor's Office developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, authorities said.(WLS-TV and ABC News contributed to this report)----------