OFFICER KILLED

Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies

Authorities say someone fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot two Florida deputies. (Shutterstock)

TRENTON, Fla. --
Two Florida sheriff's deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday in an apparent ambush as they dined at a restaurant.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, told ABC News that approximately 3 p.m., two deputies were shot and killed in the Ace China restaurant in downtown Trenton, after a suspect walked up to business and fatally shot both deputies through the window.

When fellow deputies responded to the scene, they found the shooter dead outside the business, Schultz said.

Earlier, the sheriff's office said on Twitter that the department has "suffered a terrible tragedy," and that residents should stay away from an area of Trenton.


Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Thursday evening saying the two deputies were "senselessly killed."

Schultz said the incident remains an active investigation with no apparent motive or indications as to why this tragedy occurred.

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office, in the Florida panhandle, wrote on social media that: "about an hour ago, two deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed in a suspected ambush. Please keep the families of these deputies, Sheriff Bobby Schultz, and the rest of their law enforcement family in your prayers."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
