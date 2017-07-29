NEW YORK (WABC) --Summer deals are heating up in August. Grills, swim wear, are just a few items on deep discount. And which wine, red or white is suddenly on sale?
We hit the shops with Retailmenot's Sara Skirboll.
"This is the time when frankly big retailers need to clear out their inventory it's getting towards the end of the summer they need to sell through product to make room for fall things," Skirboll said.
Grills, outdoor furniture and gardening supplies will all be slashed up to half off. Look for even more savings on all summer apparel.
"Dresses, and tops, even accessories, earrings, hats and bags, (on sale)." Skirboll says you can stack your way to deeper discounts. "Go to your favorite websites. Macy's has 25 to 30 percent off. Sometimes even more."
Combine coupons with a cash-back offers plus discount gift cards and you'll walk away a winner!
And if you're sending a kid off to college, some back to school deals are while supplies last.
"Bed Bath and Beyond and Big Lots have everything from housewares that you may need to furnish a new apartment - sheet sets, duvet sets, comforters," Skirboll said.
A compact desk was just $59 at Big Lots. Skirboll reminds to always search for promo codes, ask for price matches or other freebies before checking out.
"Nobody has to pay retail. There's always a code or free shipping right at your fingertips," Skirboll said.
August is also a great time for wine.
"Before the new season, we will put some stuff on sale for the new stuff to come in," Skirboll said.
But wine expert Rand Sieger says the sales aren't on the summer wines. You may think it's reds that go on sale this month. Wait until later in the harvest for lighter wine to be discounted.
"Toward the end of September, October rose' will go on sale so you can get some really good deals at that point," said 67 Wine and Spirit's Sieger.
Fall is also a good time for cheap travel. Sara says look for discounts now with fair warning:
"Especially in the Caribbean. There are definitely deals to be had, flights, cruises, even hotels are heavily discounted just because the weather is a little bit iffy," Skirboll said.
Definitely purchase travel insurance which covers weather interruptions if you plan to risk it.
Other Best bets this month include laptops. Dealnews saw 24 more deals this month than in September on laptops, so don't wait.
Also the price for air conditioners drops by half during August.