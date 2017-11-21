It's time to pick out that Christmas tree. We've made it easy for you with 7 things to consider before taking that tree home.We stopped by Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights to get the 4-1-1 on making sure you pick the perfect tree what will last through the holidays. Check out their tips below:#1. Measure ceiling height.#2. Look at tree. Does it fit in your space?#3. Think about color and shape of the tree. Do the branches work for your ornaments?#4. Do not remove netting until you are home.#5. Make a fresh cut at the bottom of the tree once you get home.#6. Water, water, water Do not let it dry out.#7. Have fun and take pictures