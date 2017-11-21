SHOPPING

7 things to consider when you pick out your Christmas tree

Check out cool video from a Christmas tree farm courtesy of drone cam 7. (WABC)

Dave Alter & Jamie Nguyen
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, New York (WABC) --
It's time to pick out that Christmas tree. We've made it easy for you with 7 things to consider before taking that tree home.

*** Check out cool video from Drone Cam 7 doing a flyby at a tree farm in the video player above ***

We stopped by Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights to get the 4-1-1 on making sure you pick the perfect tree what will last through the holidays. Check out their tips below:

#1. Measure ceiling height.
#2. Look at tree. Does it fit in your space?
#3. Think about color and shape of the tree. Do the branches work for your ornaments?
#4. Do not remove netting until you are home.
#5. Make a fresh cut at the bottom of the tree once you get home.
#6. Water, water, water Do not let it dry out.
#7. Have fun and take pictures
