YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, New York (WABC) --It's time to pick out that Christmas tree. We've made it easy for you with 7 things to consider before taking that tree home.
*** Check out cool video from Drone Cam 7 doing a flyby at a tree farm in the video player above ***
We stopped by Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights to get the 4-1-1 on making sure you pick the perfect tree what will last through the holidays. Check out their tips below:
#1. Measure ceiling height.
#2. Look at tree. Does it fit in your space?
#3. Think about color and shape of the tree. Do the branches work for your ornaments?
#4. Do not remove netting until you are home.
#5. Make a fresh cut at the bottom of the tree once you get home.
#6. Water, water, water Do not let it dry out.
#7. Have fun and take pictures