AMAZON

Amazon to open first NYC bookstore in Columbus Circle mall in Manhattan

File photo (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By Mike Waterhouse
COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Online retail giant Amazon is opening its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in New York City this year.

A spokeswoman for the company confirmed the details Thursday.

"We are excited to be bringing Amazon Books to The Shops at Columbus Circle, Time Warner Center in New York City in 2017," Deborah Bass with Amazon said.
Eyewitness News has learned that the store will be 4,000 square feet and is expected to open in the spring.

Amazon has opened bookstores in San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also plans to open stores in Chicago, Illinois, and Dedham, Massachusetts.

Amazon Books stores carry books and devices that allow digital reading, such as the company's Kindle. Amazon said prices for items in the physical store match up with online prices, including special pricing for subscribers of its Prime service.
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonbookskindleColumbus CircleNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AMAZON
Program lets you mail unwanted boxes packed with donations to Goodwill
Amazon pilots warn packages may arrive late due to contract issues
WARNING: New scam targets Amazon holiday shoppers
7 On Your Side: How to foil a holiday shopping scam
More amazon
SHOPPING
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
Buying a safe space heater
7 tips for hassle-free holiday returns
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son in NJ
Police shoot armed suspect wearing vest on Staten Island
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold today, snow tonight
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Giving peanut-based foods to babies early prevents allergies
LIRR train crash will 'take some time to unravel,' NTSB says
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
Show More
American Legion hall on fire in Newark
Police investigating woman's body found in East Village apartment
Intelligence chief: Russia undoubtedly meddled in election
Exclusive: Arsonist caught on camera torching vehicles in Richmond Hill
Passerby a hero after saving 2 children, woman from burning SI building
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos