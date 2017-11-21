SHOPPING

Massive 110-carat diamond on display in Los Angeles

A massive 110-carat diamond is being displayed in Los Angeles as a sneak peek at a Sotheby's auction next month. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A massive 110-carat diamond is being displayed in Los Angeles as a sneak peek at a Sotheby's auction next month.

According to Sotheby's, it's the largest round diamond ever to be presented at auction, with an estimated price tag of $4.2 million to $6.2 million.

A rare 5.69-carat blue diamond is also on display, estimated to sell for $12 million to $15 million.

The diamonds will be offered at the Magnificent Jewels & Fine Jewels auctions in New York early December.

The public is welcome to see the collection on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sotheby's Auction House, which is located at 2029 Century Park East.
