Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns

Shoppers are expected to pack the stores on the day after Christmas, returning gifts that didn't quite make the mark, or to take advantage of post-Christmas discounts.Some major retailers are even opening early to take on the crowds. Macy's in Herald Square is set to open at 7 a.m. Monday.Shoppers are in it for the bargains, while the stores hope to maximize business to close out the year as profitable as they can.Shopping experts say clothes, especially winter wear, boots, coats, hats, sweaters and scarves will be some of the clearance items on sale, as well as holiday decorations, fitness gear, electronics, and video games.It is also a big day for use of the billions of dollars in gift cards that were sold over the holidays.