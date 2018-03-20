SOUTHOLD, Suffolk County (WABC) --A chilling discovery in Suffolk County could solve the more than 50-year search for a missing woman.
Skeletal remains were found Monday in the basement of a home in Southold.
Police were searching the home, looking for clues in the 1966 disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz.
The home used to belong to her boyfriend, who was a suspect in her disappearance before he died in 1982.
Police dug up the basement back in 2013, but were four feet off from where the bones were found.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts