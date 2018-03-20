A chilling discovery in Suffolk County could solve the more than 50-year search for a missing woman.Skeletal remains were found Monday in the basement of a home in Southold.Police were searching the home, looking for clues in the 1966 disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz.The home used to belong to her boyfriend, who was a suspect in her disappearance before he died in 1982.Police dug up the basement back in 2013, but were four feet off from where the bones were found.----------