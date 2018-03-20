Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman has been missing for more than 50 years.

Eyewitness News
SOUTHOLD, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A chilling discovery in Suffolk County could solve the more than 50-year search for a missing woman.

Skeletal remains were found Monday in the basement of a home in Southold.

Police were searching the home, looking for clues in the 1966 disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz.

The home used to belong to her boyfriend, who was a suspect in her disappearance before he died in 1982.

Police dug up the basement back in 2013, but were four feet off from where the bones were found.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
human remains foundmissing womanSoutholdSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued for Tri-State
MTA worker dies after fall; Service on 4, 5, 6 subway lines impacted
Package explodes inside Texas FedEx facility
Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn
Weinstein Co. releases victims from any non-disclosure agreements
New video of suspect in shooting of livery cab driver
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
'Sex and the City' star announces run for New York governor
Show More
Investigation into Cambridge Analytica, Facebook
27-year-old man killed in Bronx hit and run, gun found at scene
Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested at school
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
Man wanted in connection with purse snatching spree in Queens
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn
Package explodes inside Texas FedEx facility
More Video