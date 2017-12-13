Sketch of teen wanted in CUNY professor's beating on Staten Island

Eyewitness News
ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) --
The NYPD released a new sketch of one of the teens wanted for viciously attacking a professor at CUNY St. George on Staten Island.

Police say this is just one of about a dozen teens who hit the 49-year-old man on the back of the head, and then kept beating him for several minutes.

The ordeal happened last week when the professor was on his way to an event.

He apparently told the teens to stop setting some papers on fire at the Lieutenant Nicholas Lia Memorial Playground.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
beatingteacherSt. GeorgeStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow on the way
Suspected bomber's wife discloses conversation on day of attack
Suspect in New York City pipe bomb attack arraigned
Police handcuff 11-year old girl at gunpoint
L train riders: Here are your options during the shutdown
PBS suspends distribution of Tavis Smiley show for misconduct
Chemical leak leads to evacuation of NJ school
NYC school goes into 'soft lockdown' after report of gun
Show More
Dad killed when rifle accidentally fires at gun range
Baby survives after being born with heart outside body
GOP reaches deal on taxes; cuts coming next year
Omarosa Manigault resigning, White House says
Catholic schools fighting for state-mandated reimbursements
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos