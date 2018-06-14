Sketch released in search for 2 suspects who attacked young girls on Long Island

(Nassau County Police sketch)

Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have released a sketch of a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of two girls playing in a yard on Long Island.

The 8-year-old girls were playing in the yard of a home on Maple Place in Mineola just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday when they say they were attacked by two men who tried to kidnap them.

According to detectives, the men confronted the victims and chased them around the yard.

Police say one man pushed a girl to the ground and struck her in the face, but she screamed and kicked him, causing both suspects to flee the scene.

The second girl was able to run away.

One of the men fled in a dark-colored car while the other fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The girls alerted their parents, who called 911.

Both suspects are described as having dark skin and beards, wearing yellow pants and blue shirts.


Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingattempted abductionlong island newscrimeNassau CountyMineola
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News