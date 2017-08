A small plane crashed Friday morning in Connecticut, the FAA says.The Cessna C-172 crashed at about 10:20 a.m. at the end of Runway 17-35 near Candlelight Farms In New Milford.The aircraft with three people on board departed from Danbury Municipal Airport.There is no word yet on the condition of those on board.The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.