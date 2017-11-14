Smoke in an apartment caused multiple floors of a senior living center on Long Island to be evacuated Monday.It happened at The Amsterdam at Harborside Senior Living on East Overlook around 5:15 p.m.Firefighters said smoke in a resident's apartment triggered the fire alarm to go off and activated the sprinkler system.Residents on two floors of the facility were evacuated as a precaution.The person who lives in the apartment where the smoke originated was taken to the hospital to get checked out, and has since been released.No other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.