Smoke triggers partial evacuation of senior living center in Port Washington

Eyewitness News
PORT WASHINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
Smoke in an apartment caused multiple floors of a senior living center on Long Island to be evacuated Monday.

It happened at The Amsterdam at Harborside Senior Living on East Overlook around 5:15 p.m.

Firefighters said smoke in a resident's apartment triggered the fire alarm to go off and activated the sprinkler system.

Residents on two floors of the facility were evacuated as a precaution.

The person who lives in the apartment where the smoke originated was taken to the hospital to get checked out, and has since been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firebuilding firesenior citizensPort WashingtonNassau County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fire burns through roof of synagogue in Brooklyn
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
500K NYC parking tickets refunded or dismissed
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Viral video captures violent school assault
Petition drive to change Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee
Show More
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting identified
Large water main break shoots geyser into the air
Judge tells jury in Menendez trial to 'take as much time as you need'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos