12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --It's the age-old question: How do you get to Carnegie Hall?
But for one special 12-year-old, the answer was more than just practice. First, he had to beat cancer.
Daniel Colaner made his Carnegie Hall debut Sunday night.
The Ohio native was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was an infant.
At one point he was given a 25-percent chance to live.
But he used the piano as part of his treatment. "I never imagined getting here," he said.
Daniel has been in remission for more than a decade.
He also plays the organ. He has one in his home that he built himself.