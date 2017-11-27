SOCIETY

12-year-old cancer survivor makes Carnegie Hall debut

EMBED </>More Videos

A 12-year-old cancer survivor made his Carnegie Hall debut.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
It's the age-old question: How do you get to Carnegie Hall?

But for one special 12-year-old, the answer was more than just practice. First, he had to beat cancer.

Daniel Colaner made his Carnegie Hall debut Sunday night.

The Ohio native was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when he was an infant.

At one point he was given a 25-percent chance to live.

But he used the piano as part of his treatment. "I never imagined getting here," he said.

Daniel has been in remission for more than a decade.

He also plays the organ. He has one in his home that he built himself.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycancerperforming artsmedicalNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
$360K payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
More Society
Top Stories
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Driver's thumb severed while defending passengers
Hundreds crowd Nike store on rumors of new shoe release
Show More
Pastor charged with killing family on Thanksgiving
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Tennessee drops pursuit of Greg Schiano amid backlash
Brawl outside NJ bar ends with 4 arrests, 2 officers injured
More News
Top Video
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Arrest made after 5 churches vandalized in New Jersey
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
Teens charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
More Video