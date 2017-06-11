SOCIETY

2017 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC

National Puerto Rican Day Parade: Part 1

Watch Part 1 of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City's 60th Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade: The largest cultural celebration in America, and you can watch it on demand right here on abc7NY.

WABC-TV is proud to be the English TV broadcast partner for this event.

The parade was held on June 11th, 2017, recognizing 100 years of U.S. citizenship for Puerto Ricans. It proceeded along 5th Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street, honoring the 3.5 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and the over five million residing in the United States.

Eyewitness News' Joe Torres and David Novarro hosted our coverage.

Watch the entire 2017 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in the player above.

You can learn more about the parade by visiting nprdpinc.org.

More Puerto Rican Day Parade Coverage
