ABC7NY is the broadcast partner of the NYC Pride March. Watch the first-ever coverage of the event to air live on TV - here for you on demand.-*-The NYC Pride March started in 1970 as a civil rights demonstration on the 1-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Today, it is one of the world's best known LGBT events, with 350 marching contingents and more than 2 million spectators.