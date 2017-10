The father of a 9-year-old boy with autism who was handcuffed at school claims his son was defending himself against bullying when he was arrested.But a witness claims the boy got into an argument with another student at Needham Elementary School in Indiana, pushed him down and began choking him.The witness said the boy then jumped on a teacher's back and a second teacher had to help.Police confirmed the boy is accused of battering a student and two teachers.